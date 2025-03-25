Teenager sustains broken eye sockets and a broken nose during serious gang assault in the Beersbridge Road area of Belfast

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious assault of a teenage boy in east Belfast on Wednesday, March 19th.

The assault, which is being investigated as grievous bodily harm with intent, occurred in the Beersbridge Road area, and was reported to police at around 5.50pm.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of the Beersbridge Road when he was approached by a group of youths.

He was then chased by one of the group and assaulted during which he was kicked to the head and face, leaving him with serious facial injuries, including two broken eye sockets and a broken nose.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1291 19/03/25.