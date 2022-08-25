Thief who stole OAP’s £500 jailed for a year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailing Noel Campbell at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the 63-year-old he had committed an “utterly despicable offence” which was made all the worse because the pensioner was with her disabled grandson at the time of the incident.

“This was a particularly vile offence and that’s in the context of an individual who has no less than 344 previous convictions,” said the judge.

Appearing at court by video-link from prison Campbell, of no fixed abode, entered guilty pleas to the theft of £500 and resisting police on May 18 and 19 this year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court how the elderly lady and her disabled grandson had left her credit union with £500 in her purse, intending to pay her fuel bill when a male approached her.

CCTV footage showed how Campbell walked past her but when he looked in her bag and spotted the cash, he turned on his heel and beginning to engage her in conversation, Campbell “grabbed her by the arm, covers here arm and bag with his coat, takes the money and leaves”.

“She immediately realises that the money is missing,” said the lawyer, adding that while Campbell was identified as the culprit, the money was never found.

Defence counsel Neil Moore conceded “this could properly be described as an abhorrent offence” but that it was a “fair reflection of how low” Campbell had fallen.

“He accepts that it was an abhorrent offence and it’s particularly disgraceful because of the age of this lady,” said the barrister, further conceding that Campbell “has a colossal record”.