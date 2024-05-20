Three men manage to run away from racially motivated hate crime last night in Ebor Street
Inspector Anderson said: “It was reported that sometime between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, two men were walking in the Ebor Street area, when they were approached by three unknown males, dressed in dark coloured clothing, who began shouting racial abuse at them.
“It was reported that they then began punching and kicking them, before one of them wielded a small flick-type knife .
“One of the victims sustained an injury to his arm whilst putting his arms up to protect himself. Both victims then managed to run away from the scene.”
Inspector Anderson continued: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime, is ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to contact us.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 58 of 20/05/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/