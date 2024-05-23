Three people arrested after PSNI see individuals 'setting items on fire in Sandy Row' and Northern Ireland Fire Service called to extinguish blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
A statement from the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Sergeant Morton said: “While on patrol in the Sandy Row area, officers witnessed three people setting items on fire at around 6.30pm.
"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
“Officers at the scene arrested two men, both aged 29, and a woman, aged 37, on suspicion of provocative behaviour and arson.
"They all remain in police custody at this time.”
He added that officers would remain in the area last evening “to ensure the safety of the local community”.
“As we continue to investigate this incident we appeal to anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1521 22/05/24.”
You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.