Two arrested in Tyrone and Fermanagh over discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in Irish Republic

Two men have been arrested in counties Tyrone and Fermanagh over a suspected explosive device found in the Irish Republic last year.

Police arrested the pair, aged 44 and 49, in the Fermanagh and Dungannon areas on Tuesday night.

They said the arrests are in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9 2024.

"They have been arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning," a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said, adding they are working alongside colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

"We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."