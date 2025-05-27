Two bailed after Downpatrick stabbing
Two men arrested following a stabbing incident in the Gallun area of Downpatrick yesterday evening (26th) have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The names of either man has not been released, but the PSNI has confirmed they are aged 23 and 20,
Enquiries are continuing, said a spokeswoman, and the police have asked anyone with any information which might assist to contact officers by calling the non-emergency phone number 101, and quoting reference number 1272 of 26/05/25.