Two due in court in connection with supply of a Class A controlled drug.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), have charged two men aged 34-years and 44-years with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:15 am
The men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on November 2.As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.The charges are in connection with the seizure of £190,000 worth of class a drugs in East Belfast on November 21st 2021.
Police said the arrests were part of a probe into the criminal activity of the West Belfast UDA.