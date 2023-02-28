Two men are expected to appear in court today after an aggravated burglary and handling a firearm
Two men are expected to appear charged with burglary (dwelling), aggravated burglary and stealing, handling stolen goods, and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
The charge comes after an aggravated burglary in the Knockbreda Park area of south Belfast yesterday (Monday 27th February).
The men, aged 37 and 38 are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 28th February.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.