Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "It was reported that at around 12am, a number of men entered a property in the Ava Avenue area and assaulted two men who were inside at the time.

"It was reported that at least one of the suspects was armed with some type of weapon."One of the victims attended hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage."Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 72 of 29/11/22."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/