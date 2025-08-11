Two men released on police bail after report of a serious assault in Cushendall
Two men arrested following a report of a serious assault in Cushendall in the early hours of Monday, 11th August have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
Earlier the men – aged 21- years and 22-years – were arrested after it was reported that two young men were set upon in the Stoney Lonan Lane area of the village at around 12.30am when three men got out of a silver saloon car and attacked them.
In the attack one man aged in his early twenties sustained serious injuries to his leg alongside face and head injuries.
And the other, a man in his late teens, was not thought ‘to be seriously injured at this time'.