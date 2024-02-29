Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The searches were conducted at three properties in north Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

“As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile phones.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

arrested man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The items were taken away for further forensic examination.

“Two men aged 30 and 39 years were arrested for various offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

"They remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Corrigan continued: “Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”