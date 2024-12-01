Two properties damaged in Ballymoney after explosive devices thrown at them

By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 1st Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 14:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two properties in Co Antrim have been damaged after explosive devices were thrown at them, police said.

The PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

A security alert began after 2am on Saturday when two loud explosions were heard in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and discovered the remnants of two suspicious devices which had been thrown at two properties and exploded causing significant damage.

The PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worseThe PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worse
The PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worse

“This security alert was in a busy residential area and could have caused serious injury or even worse.

“We would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.

“Our inquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 139 of 30/11/24.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice