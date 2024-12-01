Two properties damaged in Ballymoney after explosive devices thrown at them

Two properties in Co Antrim have been damaged after explosive devices were thrown at them, police said.

The PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

A security alert began after 2am on Saturday when two loud explosions were heard in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and discovered the remnants of two suspicious devices which had been thrown at two properties and exploded causing significant damage.

“This security alert was in a busy residential area and could have caused serious injury or even worse.

“We would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.