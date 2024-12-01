Two properties damaged in Ballymoney after explosive devices thrown at them
The PSNI said the incident in the Carnany Drive area of Ballymoney could have resulted in serious injury or worse.
A security alert began after 2am on Saturday when two loud explosions were heard in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and discovered the remnants of two suspicious devices which had been thrown at two properties and exploded causing significant damage.
“This security alert was in a busy residential area and could have caused serious injury or even worse.
“We would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.
“Our inquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 139 of 30/11/24.”