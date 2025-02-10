Two searches carried out in north Belfast into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA under the Misuse of Drugs Act
Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA and were conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
“A number of items were seized, which were removed for forensic examination.
“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime.
"They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.
It consists of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.