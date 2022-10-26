News you can trust since 1737
UPDATE: Detectives probing yesterday's East Belfast security alert have charged a man with 'possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances'

Detectives investigating a security alert in Dundela Street in east Belfast on Tuesday 25th October, have charged a 24 year old man.

By Gemma Murray
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI says the man has been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances, criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, Wednesday 26 October.As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Yesterday, a security alert at Dundela Street, saw families evacuated from their homes.

A controlled explosion was carried out on a pipe bomb type device which was declared viable and was taken away for further examination.

Pacemaker Press 25 October 2022: A security alert in the Dundela Street area of east Belfast is continuing. Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object. A controlled explosion has been carried out on the pipe bomb type device which has been now been declared as viable and has been taken away for further examination. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
