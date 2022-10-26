UPDATE: Detectives probing yesterday's East Belfast security alert have charged a man with 'possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances'
Detectives investigating a security alert in Dundela Street in east Belfast on Tuesday 25th October, have charged a 24 year old man.
By Gemma Murray
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
A statement from the PSNI says the man has been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances, criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, Wednesday 26 October.As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
Yesterday, a security alert at Dundela Street, saw families evacuated from their homes.
A controlled explosion was carried out on a pipe bomb type device which was declared viable and was taken away for further examination.