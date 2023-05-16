News you can trust since 1737
Van petrol bombed in early morning arson attack in NI housing estate

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a van in Larne in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 16 May).

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

Sergeant Thompson said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report of a van on fire in the Greenland Parade area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 31 of 16/05/23.”

Greenland Parade, Larne - Google maps.jpegGreenland Parade, Larne - Google maps.jpeg
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org