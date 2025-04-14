Viable pipebomb - type device discovered during security alert and taken away for further forensic examination outside Banbridge

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A security alert in the Lenaderg Road area of Banbridge has ended after PSNI followed a report of a suspicious object located at the Lenaderg Road area.
Read More
Rory McIlroy: Take is a look at some images of our local golfing star down the y...

The PSNI said that police received a report earlier today, Monday 14th April, at around 1.20am of a suspicious object located in the area.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and the object, described as a viable pipe bomb-type device, was removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 48 14/04/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Kind regards,

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice