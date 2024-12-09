Victim taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to head and body during Belfast city centre assault

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Belfast City Centre on Saturday 7th December.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 4pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted in the High Street/Church Lane area by an unknown man.

“The victim sustained injuries to his face and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The man who carried out the attack is said to have been wearing a beanie hat, navy jacket, black bottoms, black gloves and grey and black trainers.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1932 07/12/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/