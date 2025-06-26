War memorial damage sparks hate crime probe - flag also stolen in Co Tyrone sectarian incident

The PSNI think the incident may have been a sectarian hate crime.

Criminal damage to a Co Tyrone war memorial is being probed as a sectarian hate crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flag was also stolen in the incident on Leckpatrick Road in the small village of Artigarvan, which was reported to the police on Sunday (22nd).

A PSNI spokesman stated: “Police are investigating this incident as a sectarian hate crime and appeal to anyone with information to call 101 or submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”