War memorial damage sparks hate crime probe - flag also stolen in Co Tyrone sectarian incident
Criminal damage to a Co Tyrone war memorial is being probed as a sectarian hate crime.
A flag was also stolen in the incident on Leckpatrick Road in the small village of Artigarvan, which was reported to the police on Sunday (22nd).
A PSNI spokesman stated: “Police are investigating this incident as a sectarian hate crime and appeal to anyone with information to call 101 or submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.