Warning issued over deer poaching and aggravated trespass at Baronscourt Estate

A warning has been issued by the PSNI over deer poaching and aggravated trespass at Baronscourt Estate.

In an appeal, the PSNI Wildlife and Animal Welfare Officer Emma Meredith, along with Strabane Neighbourhood Sergeant Lauren Griffiths, recently met Lord Jamie Hamilton, owner of Baronscourt Estate, and Tommy Mayne, the Northern Ireland director of the British

Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Baronscourt PSNI appeal

The group met at Baronscourt Estate in County Tyrone, to discuss illegal deer poaching generally, and concerns around aggravated trespass on the estate.

Police can and have previously investigated complaints of aggravated trespass where people trespass on land in a manner that is

intimidating, obstructive, or disruptive.

PSNI will investigate any reports and act accordingly.

Baronscourt appeal

The group also viewed the Health and Safety signage erected by the Estate which clearly warns of the dangers of entering private land without permission.

After the meeting, Emma Meredith said: “In Northern Ireland, wild deer are legislated for under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

"Poaching includes but is not limited to: entering private land either during closed seasons to kill, injure, or take any deer when it is unlawful to do so without a licence or special authority or, during the hunting season without the landowner’s permission.

"Doing so can constitute criminal offences and individuals face the very real possibility of prosecution and upon conviction, imprisonment

and/or financial penalties.”

Lord Hamilton, President of BASC, added: “Baronscourt Estate’s team of dedicated and highly professional deerstalkers play a vital role in meeting our objective of achieving a healthy and balanced wild deer population on the Estate.

"Poachers and trespassers present a serious challenge to landowners like Baronscourt who are carrying out this important land management

activity.

"We are extremely grateful to both the PSNI and BASC for their efforts in raising awareness about the serious implications of poaching or trespassers interfering with the lawful activities of our professional deer stalkers.”

Tommy Mayne, BASC NI Director, said: “Deer poaching is not only a criminal offence, it also undermines the conservation work being carried out by trained and accredited deer managers across Northern Ireland. It is hard to understand why some members of the public choose to

blatantly ignore signage that has been erected by the estate to help ensure their safety.

"The Ulster Way footpath is a designated walking route which is well signposted, yet members of the public still choose to access parts of the estate where deer management is taking place, thereby putting themselves at risk. Legitimate deer management ensures healthy deer populations, reduces the risk of road traffic collisions, and helps protect sensitive habitats.

"BASC will continue to work with the PSNI and the estate to tackle wildlife crime and to highlight the dangers of unauthorised access to land where deer management is taking place.”

Emma Meredith added: “PSNI takes all crimes seriously, including wildlife crime, and we will

continue to work closely through the Partnership Against Wildlife Crime Northern Ireland group

(PAW NI) with partners including landowners and other interested bodies to ensure the law is

adhered to.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101. You can also report online at

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at

Further information on deer poaching can be found here: PSNI PAW Deer Poaching leaflet or