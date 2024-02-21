All Sections
Woman arrested by police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road in Ballymena has been released on bail

Police in Ballymena who arrested a woman in a probe into anti-social behaviour in the Waveney Road area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday 20th February have now released her on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Yesterday it emerged that a 26-year-old woman had been arrested following a report that a wallet, money and a phone were stolen in Ballymena.

Today it emerged that she has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Waveney Road, Ballymena
Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am on Tuesday of an altercation involving several people.

It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located.