Woman arrested by police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road in Ballymena has been released on bail
Yesterday it emerged that a 26-year-old woman had been arrested following a report that a wallet, money and a phone were stolen in Ballymena.
Today it emerged that she has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am on Tuesday of an altercation involving several people.
It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.
Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located.