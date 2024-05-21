Woman charged with child abduction after a report of an incident in the Park Centre in west Belfast on Monday afternoon
A 38-year-old woman has been charged with child abduction.
A PSNI statement says she is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday 21st May.
The charge relates to a report in the Park Centre in west Belfast on Monday afternoon, 20th May.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.