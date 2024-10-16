Woman found dead in Donaghadee is named locally as Mandy Magill as detectives continue to investigate her death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was found dead in Donaghadee has been named locally as Mandy Magill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Magill, who was in her 50s, was found in a house in Rosepark at about 7am on Monday, police have said.

A man aged in his 50’s, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Donaghadee on Monday 14th October, has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who died at a house in Donaghadee has been named locally as Mandy Magill. Ms Magill, who is understood to have been in her early 50s.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report just after 7am this morning, (Monday 14 October), that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”

DCI McGuinness has appealed to anyone who was in the Rosepark area between the night of Sunday 13 October and the morning of Monday 14 October, and who may have information that could assist the investigation to contact officers on 101.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan described Ms Magill's death as "devastating for the local community".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that it was "devastating that another woman in Northern Ireland has lost her life". “I was absolutely shocked to hear this news," she said.

“As an elected representative I know the area. It’s a quiet, settled area and the local community are shocked that this has happened."

Meanwhile Alex Easton, MP for North Down, said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of a woman in Donaghadee.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an unimaginable loss for them, and I know the entire community will be united in offering support and sympathy.