Woman left badly shaken after she's forced into a room during robbery ordeal by four masked men

PSNI

Four men, wearing balaclavas, gloves and dark coloured clothing burst into a house in the Finchley Vale area before ordering the male and female occupants to go into the living room and stay there.

The men then ransacked the upstairs of the property.

The incident happened in Belfast city centre yesterday evening, Wednesday 5th March.

A PSNI spokesman said ‘the men then left the house, and it is not believed at this stage that anything was taken’.

However, Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Whilst the occupants were not physically hurt during the incident, the woman was left very shaken by what had happened.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or saw what happened, to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to anyone who might have captured any relevant dash cam footage to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1466 of 05/03/2025.”