Tragic 18-year-old who was killed in a single vehicle collision is named locally as tributes pour in
The 18-year-old died as a result of a single-vehicle collision around 10.50pm on Tuesday.
He has been named locally as Callum Quinn.
A death notice in Funeral Times describes him as ‘the beloved son of Aileen and Jim, much loved brother of Ella and Jamie, dear grandson of Ethna and the late Michael Mc Cormick and Jim and Irene Quinn’.
It adds that ‘Callum’s death was deeply regretted by his family and friends’ and that ‘no funeral arrangements have yet been announced’.
Meanwhile police have appealed for information about the collision to come forward.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.
“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
Messages of sympathy online include: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking news, your beautiful boy, thinking of you Aileen and all Callum’s family and friends, May Callum’s gentle soul Rest In Peace’, ‘So so sorry to hear this terrible news. Callum was such a lovely mannerly boy may his gentle soul Rest in Peace’ and ‘So sorry to hear of poor Callum, devastating news for the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time, may he rest in peace’.
