Woman murdered in East Belfast is named as Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton who was only 34-years

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, who launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in east Belfast, have named the deceased as Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton.

Ms Parton was aged 34.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in a house in the Madrid Street area of the city on Wednesday afternoon, 15 May.

“Kathryn, who was known as Kat, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained serious injuries to her head.

“Three people – a woman aged 43 and two men aged 22 and 23 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"All three remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Griffin continued: “My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Kathryn’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1190 of 15/05/24.”