Woman released after questioning over pipe bombs in Co Down

A woman was arrested over the finding of two pipe bombs in Co Down earlier this month.

The two devices, described by police as "viable", sparked a security alert and some premises including a nursery school to be evacuated when they were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday April 2 .

Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.

A police spokesperson said officers arrested a woman aged in her 40s in north Belfast on Thursday.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances during a search by CID and TSG officers an address on North Queen Street, and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.