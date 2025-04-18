Woman released after questioning over pipe bombs in Co Down

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
A woman was arrested over the finding of two pipe bombs in Co Down earlier this month.

The two devices, described by police as "viable", sparked a security alert and some premises including a nursery school to be evacuated when they were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday April 2 .

Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.

A police spokesperson said officers arrested a woman aged in her 40s in north Belfast on Thursday.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances during a search by CID and TSG officers an address on North Queen Street, and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

She was released on Thursday evening on bail following questioning, to allow for further police inquiries.

