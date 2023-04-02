Woman walking in north Belfast was punched in the face by man who then stole her phone and purse

​Police are appealing for witnesses after the report of the robbery in the North Street area at around 9.15pm on Friday night.Inspector Matson said: “It was reported that a woman was walking in the area at around 9.15pm on Friday 31st March, when she was approached from behind by a man on a bicycle.“It was reported that he pushed her to the ground, before punching her in the face and taking her handbag.“He then punched her in the head several times before making off with the bag, which was described as being small and dark green in colour, and contained items including a phone, a purse, a sum of cash, and bank cards.“The woman sustained injuries to her face and head as a result of the incident.“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam footage or information which may assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 2141 of 31/04/23.”Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.