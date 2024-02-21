Valeria Amorim, 28, from the Belleek area, who died following a road traffic collision in the Boa Island Road in Belleek, at around 8pm on Monday

Emma Josephine Feely, 34, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Valeria Amorim, 28, in an incident in Belleek on Monday night.

Ms Amorim was six months pregnant. Both she and her unborn child died.

Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The court heard that Ms Amorim was walking along the Boa Island Road with two family members when they were struck by a Kia Rio car allegedly driven by Feely.

Feely, from Blackrock Park in Belleek, appeared before district judge Michael Ranaghan via videolink from police custody on Wednesday morning. She spoke briefly at the outset of the hearing to confirm her name and that she understood the charges.

Her lawyer said her client was filled with “deep, deep remorse” and wanted to express condolences to Ms Amorim’s family.

As well as the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, she faces counts of driving with excess alcohol; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving to Ms Amorim’s two family members; driving a vehicle without a full driving licence; driving with a provisional licence without the supervision of a qualified driver; and failure to display learner plates.

The judge granted bail subject to several conditions, including police agreeing a suitable address for her to reside.

A police constable told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

The officer outlined the incident that occurred shortly before 8pm on Monday evening.

“The three pedestrians were walking on the pavement along the Boa Island road when the Kia Rio mounted the pavement and collided with them from behind,” she said.

“Valeria Amorim was six months pregnant and tragically she and her unborn child were declared deceased at the scene.

“The defendant was breathalysed at the scene and failed. She admitted to police at the scene that she had been drinking before getting into the vehicle. She was arrested and interviewed where she made full admissions to the offences.”

The officer did not object to bail but asked for certain conditions to be applied. One of those was that the accused reside at a different address from her current dwelling. The officer explained that her current address was only 400 yards from Ms Amorim’s family home, adding that there had been “tensions” in the area following the crash.

A lawyer for Feely said her client was residing with her mother and relied on her for support dealing with issues with her mental health. She expressed concern over her ability to receive that support if she was instructed to live at a different address.

The lawyer added: “I can confirm that she expressed deep, deep remorse about the incident and you’ve heard from the constable about that she has co-operated with them. She has admitted the offences, she has taken it completely on the chin.

“On her behalf she has asked me to express her condolence and remorse to the family.”

The judge acknowledged it was a “very emotive case”.

He said he did not feel Feely’s current home address was suitable and asked the police to liaise with her lawyer in order to find a suitable alternative address further away from the deceased’s home.

The judge also agreed to other bail conditions requested by the police, including that the accused should not attempt to contact a witness in the case – namely the front seat passenger of the vehicle involved; that she should not drink alcohol in a public place; she should submit to a breath test when requested by police; and should sign in at a police station twice a week.

Judge Ranaghan said Feely must also continue to engage with addiction and mental health services.