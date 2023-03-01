Samples of illegal drugs confiscated at Maghaberry Prison, Lisburn, as new X-ray scanners have been unveiled to assist Northern Ireland prisons in the fight against illegal drugs being brought into prisons. Photo credit: Michael Cooper/Department of Justice/PA Wire

The scanners, which are already being used in other regions of the UK, have been described as a “game changer” by the director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service Ronnie Armour.

The prison service has purchased four of the £75,000 Linev ConPass TR X-ray body scanners – two for Maghaberry and one each for Hydebank Wood and Magilligan Prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scanners utilise ionising radiation in the same way as a hospital X-ray. The dose is more than 100 times lower than a hospital X-ray and is over 1,000 times lower than a CT scan.

The scanners will show internally concealed prohibited and unauthorised articles such as mobile phones, drugs or weapons.

Only prisoners will be scanned. The scans will be voluntary although non-compliance may result in reverting to other search methods and the application of disciplinary action.

Mr Armour said: “Some people in our prisons are determined to traffic contraband into our establishments, however we are equally determined to stop them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fight against illegal trafficking has taken a huge step forward with the introduction of X-ray body scanners into Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank.

“This technology should be seen as a deterrent to those who wish to use their bodies to bring in drugs and other illegal items into our prisons.

“This really has the potential to be a game changer in our efforts to thwart their efforts; it will assist in the detection and prosecution of offenders; and as a result will make our prisons safer for our staff, partner agencies and the people in our care.

“The introduction ... is a key recommendation from the Criminal Justice Inspector and demonstrates our determination to makes our prisons as safe as we can to facilitate our focus on rehabilitation as we challenge and support those in our care to change their behaviours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad