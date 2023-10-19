Young woman escapes injury after pipebomb partiallty explodes at her back door as PSNI probe sectarian hate crime motivation
A PSNI statement says that a woman in her 20s was inside the home in Heron Way when the device partially exploded at the backdoor around 11.30pm.
She wasn't injured however damage was caused to the door.
A number of nearby homes were evacuated for a time while police and ATO examined the scene.
The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.
Establishing a motive for the attack will now form part of the investigation however a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.
Detectives at Strand Road CID are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Wednesday evening.
