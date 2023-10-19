News you can trust since 1737
Detectives are investigating a pipe bomb attack at a house in Londonderry on Wednesday night, 18 October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
A PSNI statement says that a woman in her 20s was inside the home in Heron Way when the device partially exploded at the backdoor around 11.30pm.

She wasn't injured however damage was caused to the door.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated for a time while police and ATO examined the scene.

The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.

Establishing a motive for the attack will now form part of the investigation however a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.

Detectives at Strand Road CID are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Wednesday evening.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2099 18/10/23. Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org