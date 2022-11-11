Edward Stevenson made the remarks in a statement commemorating Armistice Day on Friday, as much of the nation observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who have died in uniform.

The Orange Order held its own ceremony at 11am at its headquarters in Schomberg House, east Belfast, involving a parade and wreath-laying.

Another service was also held at the HQ’s memorial window, specifically in memory of the 339 Orangemen and one woman who were murdered during the Troubles.

Grand Master Most Wor. Bro Edward Stevenson laid a wreath on behalf of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland in the memorial garden at Schomberg House. He is accompanied by Deputy Grand Master Wor. Bro. Harold Henning.

Meanwhile in Belfast city centre, a crowd of perhaps 100 or so people gathered at the cenotaph on the west side of the City Hall for a short, low-key ceremony.

This involved Sinn Fein lord mayor Tina Black, alongside a bugler and men in military medals, proceed to the main stone memorial and observe the two-minute silence, preceded by The Last Post.

An announcer told the crowd that they were remembering not only the millions killed in World War One, but “the human cost of all conflict” too.

There was no flag lowering or wreath-laying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 11 November 2022 BCC - Armistice Day - City Hall - 11 November 2022 Photography Declan Roughan / Press Eye The Lord Mayor Councillor Christina Black and delegates. The Royal British Legion will lead the official observance of remembrance on Armistice Day on Friday 11 November at 11am, in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall.

Another, larger-scale ceremony is to be staged in the same place on Sunday, led by Alliance deputy lord mayor Michelle Kelly.

The Orange event was organised in partnership with Thiepval Memorial Lodge LOL 1916.

Grand Master Stevenson’s accompanying statement read: “On Armistice Day we rightly remember the bravery of those who served in global conflicts over the past centuries - but also those who donned the uniform of the UDR, the RUC and other law enforcement agencies here in Northern Ireland in the fight against terrorism in more recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Loyal Institution we pledge that such sacrifice will not be air brushed from the pages of history.”

The ceremony at Orange HQ

According to the CAIN database, at least 236 members or ex-members of the UDR were killed from 1969 to 2001.

As for the RUC, at least 319 members or ex-members were killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter spoke with a number of those at the Belfast memorial, such as David Forsey, 61, director of the Army Benevolent Fund in Northern Ireland.

He was a military policeman who served for 30 years, 15 of them in Northern Ireland, before retiring in 2010 at the rank of Warrant Officer Class 2.

His father had been in the RAF, uncle in the army, and aunt in the Royal Navy, and he lost friends in Iraq and Afghanistan.

With just over a century having now passed since the original Armistice Day in 1918, he was asked if he believes the ceremony will still endure for another century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, absolutely,” he said.

"There will always be an army, navy, and air force, there’ll always be conflicts overseas, and there’ll always be a response from our government when our nation’s citizens are put in danger. There’ll always be the need for occasions to remember.”

Lisburn woman Jennifer Smyth, 71, had a grandfather in the Inniskilling Dragoons and has a cousin in the Royal Marines, and has visited the WWI battlefield of the Somme.

If not for the likes of them, she said, “God knows what kind of world we’d be living in today”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ashby, 56 and hailing from Sandy Row in the city, was wearing four medals belonging to his grandfather Ted, who served in 502 Ulster Squadron Coastal Command through WWII – with much of his work entailing rescuing downed pilots from of the English Channel.

"While we may not neccesarily agree with why young men and women are sent to war, it’s important to remember the contribution they make to the freedoms we enjoy today,” he said.