Government record on veterans is 'woeful' says Jim Allister amid rumours that veterans minister poised to quit

​The government has come under renewed fire for its “woeful” record on defending former military personnel amid speculation that the UK veterans minister is set to quit over the issue.

It remains unclear if and when minister Al Carns will resign, after The Times of London reported this week that his departure was “expected” in protest at Labour’s plans to repeal the legacy act.

Now TUV MP Jim Allister has said that, if he does indeed go, it will be further evidence that the government has “no interest” in “standing up” for veterans.

A day earlier, UUP MLA and ex-soldier Doug Beattie had said Mr Carns “may have no other option than to resign because what is being proposed at the behest of the Irish government is neither balanced or fair” when it comes to legacy.

Alistair Carns, UK Minister for Veterans and People (pictured here speaking to cadets last year), is said to be poised to resign (photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

And NI Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone had told the News Letter: “If the newspaper reports are true then in some ways I'm not surprised. I think it's quite an open secret that the minister has grave concerns over aspects of the current proposals.”

The government has said it will repeal the legacy act.

It had effectively halted prosecutions and inquests relating to Troubles deaths, and was introduced by the Tories amid concern about soldiers being prosecuted over historic allegations.

Precisely what the government’s plans are for replacing the legacy act remain uncertain, though it has said it is in “intensive” talks with Dublin about forging a joint agreement over it.

The Times reported this week: “Alistair Carns, a former Royal Marines commando, is said to have told ministers that he cannot support any proposal that would leave veterans vulnerable to criminal proceedings.

“Government sources said that Carns had made his position clear at a drop-in session for Labour MPs hosted by Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland secretary, on Monday last week.”

Mr Allister, MP for North Antrim, said: “The speculation should come as no surprise to anyone in light of the government’s woeful record in defending veterans in Nothern Ireland.

“On Monday of this week [in a debate in Parliament], I highlighted the heart of the problem – an inquest process which is unique in the UK and allows the coroner to make prejudicial findings against soldiers before referring the matter to the PPS.

“Unless or until that matter is addressed the problem will continue. As I highlighted to the secretary of state, he has the power to do something about this. The issue is a lack of will power to address the matter.

“From what I know of the veterans minister he appears to have a degree of respect within the ex-service community which the government does not.

“Should he decide to go it will further confirm in the minds of many who served their country that this government has no interest in standing up for their interests.”

Asked about the expectation that Mr Carns will quit yesterday, the MoD reiterated the government’s position of a day earlier.

