Duo in hospital after ‘water bike’ incident on north coast

The beach at Ballycastle after the incident involving water bikes (one of which is pictured in the background here)

The RNLI and Coastguard press offices both refused to give any meaningful information about what had happened, although the BBC reported that “three people on water pedal bikes went into the surf zone and got swamped by a wave”.

It says they were helped onto someone else’s boat – only for it to then capsize.

It unfolded at about 11.40am and the air ambulance helicopter was among the emergency vehicles which responded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambulance service, which referred to the episode as a “boating incident”, said “the Coastguard and PSNI were also in attendance and are working with [our] crews to assist the patients while in the water and when brought to shore”.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital.