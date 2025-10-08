1,200 pigs and piglets killed in farm fire at Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine despite best efforts of 51 firefighters
Firefighters were called to the blaze on the Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine at 8pm on Tuesday, where they fought until just before 3am to douse the fire.
The Fire Service said: "Unfortunately, approximately 1,200 sows and piglets died in the incident. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."
At least 51 firefighters brought appliances from eight different stations to the scene - from Coleraine, Portstewart, Kilrea, Portrush, Dungiven, Ballymoney, Ballymena. A water tanker, Command Support Unit and a Service Support Vehicle also attended.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control and stopped the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished using three jets and three hose reel jets.