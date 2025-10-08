Eight fire appliances rushed to a Coleraine farm but were unable to save 1,200 pigs, the Fire Service has reported.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine at 8pm on Tuesday, where they fought until just before 3am to douse the fire.

The Fire Service said: "Unfortunately, approximately 1,200 sows and piglets died in the incident. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."

At least 51 firefighters brought appliances from eight different stations to the scene - from Coleraine, Portstewart, Kilrea, Portrush, Dungiven, Ballymoney, Ballymena. A water tanker, Command Support Unit and a Service Support Vehicle also attended.