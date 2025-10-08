1,200 pigs and piglets killed in farm fire at Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine despite best efforts of 51 firefighters

By Philip Bradfield
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 15:36 BST
Eight fire appliances rushed to a Coleraine farm but were unable to save 1,200 pigs, the Fire Service has reported.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine at 8pm on Tuesday, where they fought until just before 3am to douse the fire.

The Fire Service said: "Unfortunately, approximately 1,200 sows and piglets died in the incident. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At least 51 firefighters brought appliances from eight different stations to the scene - from Coleraine, Portstewart, Kilrea, Portrush, Dungiven, Ballymoney, Ballymena. A water tanker, Command Support Unit and a Service Support Vehicle also attended.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control and stopped the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished using three jets and three hose reel jets.

Related topics:ColeraineFire servicePortrushBallymena
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice