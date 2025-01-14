Alex Connor: Funeral details released for 35-year-old tragic father-of-three - mourners asked to wear Man United Tops or something red
The crash on the Upper Gransha Road, which the PSNI said involved a male pedestrian, was reported police at approximately 1.50am on Saturday.
A death notice in the Funeraltimes.com said: “Alexander John (Alex) CONNOR died on 11th January 2025.
He is also described as the ‘dearly loved partner of Jennifer’ and a ‘much loved daddy of Honesty, Dawson and Chase’.
He is also described as the ‘loving son of Kathy and John, brother of Linzi and Terri, nephew of William, James, Elizabeth and Alberta and uncle of Casey, Reece and Hunter and son in law of Tracey’.
It adds there will be a service in S Clarke & Son’s Funeral Church, Bangor on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at 12.00 noon and a funeral afterwards to Clandeboye Cemetery. The notice also asks at the family’s request for mourners to wear Man United Tops or something red in memory of Alex.
On social media Mr Connor’s partner ‘Jennifer Kennedy’ posted: ‘I just want my best friend back’ and ‘I love you so much Alex Connor I'm so lucky to have a partner like you always by my side’.
She added: ‘I will miss you every minute off everyday my love’.
Also on social media, DUP MLA Peter Martin said: “Devastating to see another death on our roads following a traffic collision on the upper Gransha Road on Saturday.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Alex Connor who was only 35.
“I would urge anyone who may have dash cam footage or may have been in the area at the time and may have seen something that would be able to help the police with their investigation, please contact the PSNI".
