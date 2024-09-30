Appeal to find missing Northern Ireland man Gavin Gormley who was last seen in a Vivo shop
There is an urgent appeal to find missing Gavin Gormley.
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane says police are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for Missing Person Gavin Gormley from the Strabane Area’
Gavin was last seen at the Vivo Shop Ballycolman Strabane.
Gavin is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and slim build with black short hair and a thick dark bear.
He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing Black Jeans, white trainers and a hoodie.
Any information ring PSNI 101 and quote serial number 1400 29/09/24
