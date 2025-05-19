Armed stand-off in Bangor: Detained man said he was Iraq and Afghanistan veteran

Videos circulating on social media showed armed police confronting a man in a taxi office in the centre of Bangor.

A man has been detained by police after an armed stand-off in a taxi office in Bangor city centre on Sunday night (18th).

Several shots and loud bangs were reported by people living nearby.

The police later confirmed that its officers had fired shots and that no-one was injured by them; one MLA has claimed they were warning shots.

Videos posted on social media show a man, apparently armed with a pistol, standing in the doorway of Quik Cabs on the Co Down city’s High Street, yelling at three officers in tactical gear.

In the footage the man, who has not been identified, claims to be a veteran who served “three tours in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan”, adding “they put me on drugs, they put me on fentanyl and they took it all away”.

Police officers can be heard calling for the man to drop his gun.

The incident, which took place around dusk, saw police seal off the street in the heart of Bangor and warn the public to stay away. Cordons were still in place this afternoon as the police continued their investigations.

It’s understood some residents of nearby flats were evacuated.

The incident took place around dusk on Sunday (18th).

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man has been detained, adding: “We appreciate the public’s patience and ask that you continue to avoid the High Street area until cordons are lifted.”

In the wake of the incident, area MP Alex Easton called for better mental health care for former members of the armed forces.

“This deeply concerning situation highlights the urgent need for improved mental health services, particularly for those who have served our country and may be struggling with the invisible wounds of their experiences,” he said.

“We must do more to ensure that individuals in crisis receive the support and intervention they need before situations escalate to this level.

“I will be engaging with relevant agencies to explore what more can be done to support mental health provision, especially for our veterans.”

He also praised the “restraint and composure shown by police officers in such a dangerous and unpredictable situation”.

“Thanks to their actions, the individual involved was safely detained without injury, and I am grateful to all those in the emergency services who helped ensure public safety,” the independent unionist stated.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan said she understood any gunfire came from “PSNI warning shots”, which she described as “the appropriate thing to do in that situation”.

Bangor mayor Alistair Cathcart thanked the PSNI for bringing the incident to “a safe conclusion”, adding that he feels videos of the incident should be deleted from social media out of respect for the armed man and his family.

“One man has been detained by police and is in police custody,” said the DUP politician.

"There are no injuries to any members of the public.