Belfast Black Santa Dean Stephen Forde raises £200,000 for 104 charities during 2024 Christmas Sit-out at Belfast Cathedral

Dean Stephen Forde’s 2024 Christmas Black Santa Sit-out at Belfast Cathedral has raised a total of £200,000 – which will be distributed to 104 charities.

Continuing a tradition established by Dean Sammy Crooks in 1976, the 2024 Black Santa Sit-out began on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral on Monday December 16.

From then until darkness fell on Christmas Eve, Dean Forde and his helpers - the canons and clergy of the Cathedral - stood on the steps each day come rain or shine, collecting money in Black Santa’s famous wooden barrel as well as taking contactless payments - the hand-held ‘tap’ machine an innovation for 2024.

As well as passers-by, many people made a special trip to Donegall Street to support the appeal, and generous donations were received from businesses and individuals.

“Even in difficult financial times, I am amazed at the generosity of so many people,” Dean Forde said.

"This allowed us to exceed our target for the year and, along with the significant donation from the Belfast Charitable Society, to raise the magnificent total of £200,000.

“The Belfast Black Santa Appeal is a tradition which companies, organisations, churches and individuals take to their heart at Christmas time.

"Out of this generosity, thousands of people across Belfast and across the province will benefit through the work of those 104 local charities who have been awarded a grant from this year’s appeal.”

Belfast Charitable Society made the decision to support Black Santa for the first time as part of its 250th anniversary celebrations for its home, the former Poor House of Belfast, Clifton House - its donation of £73,600 adding a further 50 per cent onto the fundraising total received from members of the public.

Professor Alastair Adair, Chair of Belfast Charitable Society said: “The familiar sight of Black Santa on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral has become synonymous with the giving spirit and generosity of the people of Belfast.

"An ideal also close to the hearts of past and present members of Belfast Charitable Society.

"The decision to support Black Santa’s remarkable fundraising initiative was made as part of our 250 th Anniversary celebrations of Clifton House.

Belfast Charitable Society has made a major donation of £73,600 to Belfast Cathedral’s Black Santa Appeal, bringing the total raised up to £200,000. This will be distributed to 104 charities at the Cathedral’s Good Samaritans Service on Sunday February 2. At the announcement of Belfast Charitable Society’s donation are, from left: Canon Raymond Fox; the Rt Rev George Davison, Bishop of Connor; Eileen Mooney, Treasurer of Belfast Charitable Society; the Very Rev Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast; Professor Alastair Adair, Chair of Belfast Charitable Society; Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society and Mrs Gillian McCaughey, Cathedral Lay Reader.

“We are delighted to be able to make this significant donation of £73,600, bringing the total Black Santa fundraising total up to £200,000. As Ireland’s oldest extant charity, Belfast Charitable Society has been addressing disadvantage for over 270 years and sadly knows too well the need that still exists due to poverty today.

“The impact this fundraising will have on those reliant on the charitable organisations receiving this funding will be significant, and in some cases life changing.”

Dean Forde has paid tribute to all those working behind the scenes to keep the annual appeal running smoothly, including the army of volunteers from Belfast Cathedral and from Black Santa’s partner organisation, PwC Financial Services, whose ‘immense hard work and generosity of time’ he said, ensured the success of this year’s appeal.

The Dean added: “The success of this year’s sit-out is a mark of the generosity of so many people to the needs of those they do not know, with a care which readily reaches out to those in greatest need in our communities.”