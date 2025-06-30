Belfast motorists advised that a number of parades are expected to take place in on July 1 with road closures and traffic delays

Road users are advised that a number of parades are expected to take place in Belfast on Tuesday, 1st July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the PSNI said ‘A large parade is expected to start on Templemore Avenue at approximately 7:30pm and is expected to be finished by approximately 11pm.

‘The main roads anticipated to be affected within East Belfast are Templemore Avenue, Albertbridge Road, Ravenhill Road, Castlereagh Road, Beersbridge Road, Bloomfield Road, North Road, Upper Newtownards Road, Belmont Road, Holywood Road and Newtownards Road.

‘Smaller minor roads in the area may be affected also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic

‘A large number of participants and spectators are expected.

‘Some road closures and diversions will be in place and traffic disruption is anticipated.

‘A parade is due to begin at 6:15pm in the Shankill Road area, with another due to start in the Clifton Street area at approximately 7:45pm.

‘The main roads affected are the Shankill Road, Peters Hill, North Street, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Road, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North. Smaller minor roads in the area may be affected also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘These parades are expected to be finished by approximately 9:30pm.

‘A parade is also expected to take place within the Sandy Row area due to start at approximately 7:15pm with an expected finish time of 8:30pm.

‘Road closures and diversions will be in place for all parades and traffic disruption is likely.