Firefighters were last night forced to tackle a gorse fire near Spelga Dam in the Mourne Mountains

Road users were last night advised of closures in the Kilkeel Road and Slievenaman Road areas of Hilltown, Co Down, due to a gorse fire.

The warning was relayed by the PSNI as firefighters were forced to tackle a gorse fire near Spelga Dam in the Mourne Mountains.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service (NIFRS) received a report of the blaze at 6:39pm on Monday.

About four acres of gorse was on fire.

Mourne mountains fire

According to a report on the BBC 28 firefighters were at the scene, with three fire engines, two Land Rovers and a water tanker.

The blaze is the latest in a string of fires in the area.

Last week, a number of fires were dealt with by firefighters on Slieve Binnian.

There were two other blazes in the area, one near Silent Valley and another near Castlewellan, in County Down.

The fire near Castlewellan is believed to have been started deliberately.

The Natural Hazards Partnership issued an amber warning for wildfires in Northern Ireland.