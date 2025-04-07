Gorse fires still being tackled this morning after it is revealed that NIFRS have dealt with 146 gorse fires since midnight on Thursday

A huge gorse fire in County Down which led to the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the Mourne Mountains is believed to have been started deliberately. A major incident was declared after the large wildfire broke out on the Sandbank Road in Hilltown about 17:00 BST on Saturday. More than 100 firefighters with 15 appliances worked throughout the night to bring it under control.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it has dealt with 146 gorse fires since midnight on Thursday, it has emerged.

It comes after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire broke out near the Mourne Mountains, and led to homes being evacuated. That blaze is being treated as arson.

On Monday morning the NIFRS are continuing to tackle a wildfire at Bloody Bridge in Newcastle.

There were also wildfires in the Silent Valley and Ben Crom areas of Newcastle, as well as a wildfire involving forestry in Dervock, County Antrim.

According to the BBC, Danny Ard, of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said since midnight on Thursday the NIFRS received 997 calls, 146 of which were gorse fire-related.

"It's been quite pressured for us and challenging," Mr Ard said.

Mr Ard said a "significant number" of wildfires were deliberate.

"When you say deliberate in nature that can also be deliberate actions that have led to a fire where perhaps it is somebody who hasn't fully thought through what it is they're doing in terms of countryside safety," Mr Ard said.

Meanwhile, in a statement Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has commended the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their efforts in tackling serious wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters and support staff have been involved in the emergency response to gorse fires across Northern Ireland, including in the Mournes this weekend.

The Minister said: “The gorse fires are damaging our environment and putting significant pressure on our Fire Service which is maintaining normal service delivery while dedicating considerable resources to the wildfires.

“I am grateful to NIFRS for handling the response so effectively and for the tireless efforts of the fire crews who work in extreme circumstances, often in quite remote areas, to bring the fires under control and keep people safe.

“And I know that there are many others across NIFRS who work hard behind the scenes to support the operational response. I also want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland whose officers have worked closely with NIFRS to put traffic measures in place and have helped residents who had to leave their homes in the affected areas.”

An Amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland. NIFRS are asking the public to remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire.

Minister Nesbitt added: “Not only are these wildfires damaging the environment and wildlife, they’re also putting people’s homes, farms and lives at risk. I would appeal to people to be particularly careful when it comes to fire safety, especially in the countryside. Fires like this can be prevented but only if we all do our part.