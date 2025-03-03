Hammer and other items thrown from Golf R at PSNI vehicle during high speed pursuit in early hours of morning

Police were engaged in the pursuit of a white Golf R in the early hours of the morning.

During the pursuit, the occupants threw items including a hammer at the pursuing police vehicle, whilst travelling along the A1 carriageway.

A statement on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that the pursuit was brought to a safe resolution using a stinger device, ultimately disabling the vehicle and allowing the occupants to be detained despite their best efforts of escape.

They add that thanks to our Police Dog Alex who responded and was able to lead his handler to the discarded items, which were thrown from the vehicle.