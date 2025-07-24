Horror shooting: Stormont department pays tribute to 'highly respected' DAERA vet, Vanessa Whyte

Vanessa White and her two children, James and Sara, were shot dead on Wednesday. Police have opened a murder investigation. Photo: Vanessa Whyte/Facebook

Government colleagues have paid tribute to ‘highly respected’ vet Vanessa Whyte, killed with her two children in a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Whyte, 45, who was originally from Co Clare, and her 14-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Sara died in what police theorise may be a triple murder followed by an attempted suicide.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), said the whole department deeply regrets the death of their colleague.

Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. Family image supplied 24-07-25 by PSNI

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances,” she said.

“Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group, and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession. She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her.

“On behalf of the department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”

Vanessa Whyte and her two children, pictured in 2023. Photo: Vanessa Whyte/Facebook

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said Ms White was a highly respected vet and “hugely admired by all those who came across her”, as well as a devoted mother and active member of her local community.

“Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally,” he said. “The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us.

“The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”

Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy said he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the death of a mother and two children near Maguiresbridge yesterday”.

He said: “While we do not know all the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, I am very aware that the news is causing deep distress in the community of Co Fermanagh and beyond.

“I assure the family of the deceased, and everyone affected by this tragedy, of my prayers and assure them of the prayerful support of the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick’s Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were “active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” it said.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on Wednesday expressed their shock at the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning,” they said in a joint statement.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community.