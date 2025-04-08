Hundreds of tributes paid online after death of 'a beautiful girl inside and out' Fionnuala Walsh
A post on St James’ Community Farm says: ‘Devastating news from Greater St James's area on the passing of Fionnuala Walsh.
‘Thinking of our Friends Angela, Bow, Roisin, Bronagh, Gerard and wider Walsh family who have always been there to help the farm.
‘A very bright light has gone out in our community today. Rest In Peace Finest’.
Another tribute on Pádraig Sáirséil CLG says: ‘The Committee and members of Pádraig Sáirséil CLG are saddened to learn of the passing of Fionnuala Walsh, sister in law of our Senior Camogie Player Seanna-Lee Kavanagh.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the Walsh and Kavanagh families at this sad time’.
Another post from Drive School of Motoring said: ‘It is with great sadness to hear about the passing of one of our ex pupils, Fionnuala Walsh.
‘She was the 1st person to pass her test with us this year, such a great kid!
‘Honestly have no words
‘Thoughts and prayers are with her family at this tragic time’.
And a funeral notice from Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors says: ‘We regret to inform you on the death of Fionnuala Walsh’.
It adds she died on April 7 and is the ‘beloved daughter of Gerard and Angela, a dearly loved sister to Roísin, Brónagh and Gerard óg’.
It adds that funeral details will be released later.
Meanwhile around 500 messages have been posted in tribute of her for the family. The messages include:
- ‘Absolutely devastated for Angela Walsh, Gerard, Róisín White Brónagh Ní Breathnach and Gerard. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Such a beautiful girl, inside and out. Rest in perfect peace Fionnuala’
- ‘Devastating news my sincere condolences to Angela and bo and family god bless them all ,rest in peace beautiful fionnuala x’
- ‘Heartbreaking, such a beautiful young girl, sending deepest condolences to the Walsh family at this devastating time xxx’
- ‘Absolutely heartbreaking such a beautiful girl thinking of the whole family especially at this time xx’
