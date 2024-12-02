Northern Ireland assault: Two men treated in hospital for serious facial injuries after Cornmarket assault

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:43 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:14 BST

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Cornmarket area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday 1st December.

Officers received a report at approximately 3.40am that two men in their 20s were assaulted by two other men, unknown to them.

The two victims required hospital treatment after they sustained facial injuries.

The suspects are white men in their 20s, both with medium builds and around six foot tall.

Cornmarketplaceholder image
Cornmarket

One of the suspects was wearing a black buttoned top and dark shoes, has short dark hair and a dark beard.

The other suspect was wearing a light coloured two toned coat with black jeans, black trainers and also has short dark hair.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 325 01/12/24.

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

