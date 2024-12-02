Northern Ireland assault: Two men treated in hospital for serious facial injuries after Cornmarket assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Cornmarket area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday 1st December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a report at approximately 3.40am that two men in their 20s were assaulted by two other men, unknown to them.

The two victims required hospital treatment after they sustained facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects are white men in their 20s, both with medium builds and around six foot tall.

Cornmarket

One of the suspects was wearing a black buttoned top and dark shoes, has short dark hair and a dark beard.

The other suspect was wearing a light coloured two toned coat with black jeans, black trainers and also has short dark hair.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 325 01/12/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport