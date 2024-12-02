Northern Ireland assault: Two men treated in hospital for serious facial injuries after Cornmarket assault
Officers received a report at approximately 3.40am that two men in their 20s were assaulted by two other men, unknown to them.
The two victims required hospital treatment after they sustained facial injuries.
The suspects are white men in their 20s, both with medium builds and around six foot tall.
One of the suspects was wearing a black buttoned top and dark shoes, has short dark hair and a dark beard.
The other suspect was wearing a light coloured two toned coat with black jeans, black trainers and also has short dark hair.
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 325 01/12/24.
Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
