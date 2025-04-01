Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Shannon Smith who has tattoo 'Mummy' on her left arm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are keen to get in contact with missing Shannon Smith who was last seen on March 31.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane said that ‘police are becoming concerned for Shannon Smith who has been reported Missing’ amd was ‘last seen in the City centre of the city on the 31st of March’.

It adds that Shannon is 26-years-old with blue eyes.

She is 5ft 4ins tall and slim with ‘long dark hair usually tied in a bun’.

The appeal adds that Shannon ‘also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’ and is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings’.