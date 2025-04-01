Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Shannon Smith who has tattoo 'Mummy' on her left arm
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane said that ‘police are becoming concerned for Shannon Smith who has been reported Missing’ amd was ‘last seen in the City centre of the city on the 31st of March’.
It adds that Shannon is 26-years-old with blue eyes.
She is 5ft 4ins tall and slim with ‘long dark hair usually tied in a bun’.
The appeal adds that Shannon ‘also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’ and is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings’.
It asks that anyone who knows of Shannon’s whereabouts, or can assist Police to locate her, to please call 101 quoting serial 1615 of the 31 March.
