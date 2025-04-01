Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Shannon Smith who has tattoo 'Mummy' on her left arm

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are keen to get in contact with missing Shannon Smith who was last seen on March 31.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane said that ‘police are becoming concerned for Shannon Smith who has been reported Missing’ amd was ‘last seen in the City centre of the city on the 31st of March’.

It adds that Shannon is 26-years-old with blue eyes.

She is 5ft 4ins tall and slim with ‘long dark hair usually tied in a bun’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
missing Shannon Smithmissing Shannon Smith
missing Shannon Smith

The appeal adds that Shannon ‘also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’ and is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings’.

It asks that anyone who knows of Shannon’s whereabouts, or can assist Police to locate her, to please call 101 quoting serial 1615 of the 31 March.

Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandDerry CityStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice