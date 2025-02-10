Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for Shane Agnew last seen on February 5
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Shane Agnew.
A post on Police West Belfast says that Shane was last seen on 5th February 2025 at approximately 4pm close the to Glen Road, Belfast.
Shane was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black bottoms.
And now the PSNI are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Shane's whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1495 of 05/02/25.