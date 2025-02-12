Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for the wellbeing of Dillon Fullerton last seen on Saturday
Police are becoming increasingly concerned in regards to the whereabouts of Dillon Fullerton.
According to a post on Police Mid & East Antrim Dillon was last seen on Saturday evening in the Ballymena area.
The PSNI say that Dillon is 22-years-old, tall and slim with brown hair.
They ask anyone with any information about Dillon or his whereabouts please ring 101 quoting reference number 493 of 11/02/2025.