Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for the wellbeing of Dillon Fullerton last seen on Saturday

Police are becoming increasingly concerned in regards to the whereabouts of Dillon Fullerton.

According to a post on Police Mid & East Antrim Dillon was last seen on Saturday evening in the Ballymena area.

The PSNI say that Dillon is 22-years-old, tall and slim with brown hair.