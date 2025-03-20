Northern Ireland missing: Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Rihanna Ferguson
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person Rihanna Ferguson.
A post on Police North Belfast says that Rihanna is 16-years-old and around 5ft 6in tal.
She was last seen in the North Belfast area on 19th March 2025 at approximately 11.30pm.
Police are appealing for anyone with any information regarding Rihanna's whereabouts to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 237 20/03/2025
