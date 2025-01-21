Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find missing Anthony Dornan last seen arriving at Connolly Station in Dublin on January 13 carrying a woven type shopping bag with green handles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 20-year-old Anthony Dornan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Doran said: “Anthony, who was last seen arriving at Connolly Station in Dublin at around 9.20am on Monday 13th January having left from Grand Central Station in Belfast.

"He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Dornan

“He was last seen wearing a thick grey coloured hooded jacket, a black woollen hat, navy blue coloured bottoms and black trainers.

"Anthony is also believed to have been carrying a woven type shopping bag with green handles.