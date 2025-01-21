Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find missing Anthony Dornan last seen arriving at Connolly Station in Dublin on January 13 carrying a woven type shopping bag with green handles
Inspector Doran said: “Anthony, who was last seen arriving at Connolly Station in Dublin at around 9.20am on Monday 13th January having left from Grand Central Station in Belfast.
"He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
“He was last seen wearing a thick grey coloured hooded jacket, a black woollen hat, navy blue coloured bottoms and black trainers.
"Anthony is also believed to have been carrying a woven type shopping bag with green handles.
“Police are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Anthony’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report , quoting reference number 1146 14/01/25.”
